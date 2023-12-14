Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 9,783 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $18.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CALT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $610.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.09 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. On average, analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

