California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Fortinet worth $82,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 259,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1,076.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.03.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,696. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

