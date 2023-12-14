Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CZR. Capital One Financial started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

CZR opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

