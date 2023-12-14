Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $506.18

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $506.18 and last traded at $515.96, with a volume of 6423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $519.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $793.00.

Cable One Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1,312.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

