BTIG Research Raises CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $12.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CleanSpark from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CleanSpark by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

