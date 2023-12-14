BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.44

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.44 and last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 23399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

BRP Stock Up 3.7 %

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BRP by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BRP by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BRP by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after acquiring an additional 314,625 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BRP by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

