BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

BRP opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. Research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 28,700.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in BRP Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

