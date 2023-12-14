Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

BRO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $142,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 105,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

