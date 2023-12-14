Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Target Price at $50.25

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of WBS opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

