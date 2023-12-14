Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $35.42

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.42.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on URBN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Stock Performance
Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Urban Outfitters
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.