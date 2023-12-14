Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $35.42

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on URBN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,499,000 after buying an additional 376,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,438,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,294,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,920,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,969,000 after buying an additional 68,609 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.