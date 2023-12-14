Brokerages Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target at $22.25

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research firms have commented on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $16.69 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

