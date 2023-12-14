Brokerages Set Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target at C$1.26

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOT.UN shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cormark decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.20 to C$0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$0.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.49, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.29. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$0.74 and a 52-week high of C$4.67. The firm has a market cap of C$60.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.50.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

