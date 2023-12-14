Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price at $582.78

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $582.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $610.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $610.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $539.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

