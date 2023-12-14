Brokerages Set ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) PT at $81.25

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESABGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,331.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,800 shares of company stock worth $1,107,659. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB opened at $83.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.07. ESAB has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $84.16.

ESAB (NYSE:ESABGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

