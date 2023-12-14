Brokerages Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT at $52.13

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $54.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.56%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

