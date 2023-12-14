Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Target Price at $65.35

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $80.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.77 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $81.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $926,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at $15,644,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $987,396.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,830 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,906.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $926,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,644,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 834,824 shares of company stock worth $58,018,717 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

