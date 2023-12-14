Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) PT at C$3.79

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

TSE:CHR opened at C$2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$442.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$447.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.03 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

