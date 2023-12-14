Brokerages Set Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Target Price at C$49.86

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.86.

AND has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00. In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00. Also, Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total transaction of C$774,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,498. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE AND opened at C$41.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$36.76 and a 12-month high of C$53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$817.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.11). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of C$156.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.00 million. Analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7781278 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.