Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a $1,100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $944.67.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,089.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $449.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $540.91 and a 52 week high of $1,099.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $915.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $877.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 112,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,309 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,339,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.