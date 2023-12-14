Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$315.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$275.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$281.17.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 2.0 %

TSE:BYD opened at C$277.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$197.66 and a 1-year high of C$277.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$248.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$989.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$987.50 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 8.6122847 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

