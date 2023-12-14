BMO Capital Markets Raises TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$27.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.17.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$24.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.95. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$21.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of C$5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.1059455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 277.78%.

Insider Transactions at TELUS

In other news, Director Darren Entwistle acquired 12,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,081.58. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

