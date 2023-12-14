BMO Capital Markets Lowers Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.08% from the stock’s current price.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.33.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$18.61 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.76 and a twelve month high of C$22.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$85.77 million for the quarter. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.2797295 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80. In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80. Also, Senior Officer Marty Staples acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00. Insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $370,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

