BMO Capital Markets Lowers Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target to C$25.00

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC set a C$40.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

Shares of SCR opened at C$21.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -9.67. Strathcona Resources has a 12 month low of C$20.16 and a 12 month high of C$30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director Andrew Kim bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.42 per share, with a total value of C$67,251.00. In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Andrew Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.42 per share, with a total value of C$67,251.00. Also, Director Cody Church acquired 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

