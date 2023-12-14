BMO Capital Markets Lowers Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$28.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.50 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.77.

TSE:CVE opened at C$21.88 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$20.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.99. The company has a market cap of C$41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of C$14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0580524 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

