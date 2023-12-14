BMO Capital Markets Lowers Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$28.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.50 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.77.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVE
Cenovus Energy Trading Up 2.2 %
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of C$14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0580524 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cenovus Energy
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.