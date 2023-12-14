BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.66) to GBX 2,900 ($36.40) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.27) to GBX 2,900 ($36.40) in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,714.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Anglo American
Anglo American Price Performance
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.