BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.66) to GBX 2,900 ($36.40) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.27) to GBX 2,900 ($36.40) in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,714.00.

NGLOY stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

