BMO Capital Markets Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$118.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STN. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$99.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$112.92.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock opened at C$103.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$89.25. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$63.38 and a 1-year high of C$106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.1757504 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

