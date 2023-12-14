BMO Capital Markets Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$60.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$57.00 to C$57.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.70.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.2793062 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.61%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
