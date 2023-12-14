BMO Capital Markets Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$60.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$57.00 to C$57.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.70.

Get BCE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$55.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. BCE has a 52 week low of C$49.57 and a 52 week high of C$65.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.82.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.2793062 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.61%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.