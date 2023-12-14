Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLBD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.96 million, a PE ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Bird has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 89.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

