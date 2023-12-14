Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $2.27

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.39. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 6,038,322 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BITF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $950.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 21.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 130.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 339,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

