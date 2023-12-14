Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.91

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.91 and last traded at C$5.92, with a volume of 245679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.19.

The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.67.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.6752688 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

