BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 503.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 222.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

