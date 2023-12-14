Bank of America Boosts bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $12.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.21 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.92.

BLUE opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

