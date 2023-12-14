AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Get AZEK alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AZEK

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE AZEK opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.86. AZEK has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,699 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,090.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after acquiring an additional 959,457 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after buying an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.