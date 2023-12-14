Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Get Avantor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.