Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $201.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $514,846.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,317,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $514,846.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,317,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,133 shares in the company, valued at $21,166,266.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 340,901 shares of company stock valued at $64,545,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlassian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,876,000 after purchasing an additional 579,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,313,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $215.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.05. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $116.40 and a 1-year high of $217.70.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.