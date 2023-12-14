Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 1,134 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,976,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE DD opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.