Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 277.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43,229 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,924 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

