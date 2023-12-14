Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

