Asset Dedication LLC Buys 584 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $239.22 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $265.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.