Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 153 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $480.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,042 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,342 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

