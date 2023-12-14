ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Jonathan S. Holman Sells 1,000 Shares

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $91,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,508.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ASGN Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44. ASGN Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.55.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ASGN in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 156.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 14.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ASGN in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

