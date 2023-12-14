Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $185.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as high as $157.80 and last traded at $157.71, with a volume of 636981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.14.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

