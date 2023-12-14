Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $197.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.21. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

