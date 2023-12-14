Andrew R. Cichocki Acquires 400 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chart Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $126.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 645.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

