Analysts Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target at $15.33

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.87. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Steven R. Golliher bought 30,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at $368,543.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $593,527. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Golliher purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at $368,543.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,175 shares of company stock worth $768,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6,204.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

