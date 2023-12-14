Analysts Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT at $75.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,955 shares of company stock valued at $289,636. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,508,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,895,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Performance Food Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,960 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,321,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFGC opened at $66.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

