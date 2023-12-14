Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $9.05

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $758,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 135,243 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.