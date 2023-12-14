Analysts Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Target Price at $110.71

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,467 shares of company stock worth $1,063,299. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,946,000 after purchasing an additional 258,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,465 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $76.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

