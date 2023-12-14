Analysts Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Price Target at $125.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $752,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $130.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $74.90 and a 12-month high of $131.06.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

