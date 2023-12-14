Analysts Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Target Price at $283.38

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.38.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT stock opened at $264.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

